BERLIN Oct 30 Holders Borussia Dortmund strolled into the German Cup last 16 with a 4-1 victory at second tier VfR Aalen on Tuesday as all the Bundesliga clubs advanced against lower-ranked opponents.

Defender Mats Hummels fired the ball in from a tight angle midway through the first half before left back Marcel Schmelzer added another goal 10 minutes later.

Germany international Mario Goetze was also on target with a fine chip over keeper Jasmin Fejzic before Julian Schieber made it 4-0 in the 79th minute.

Aalen cut the deficit five minutes from time with a well-struck free kick from Michael Klauss.

Fellow Champions League competitors Schalke 04 eased past second tier Sandhausen 3-0 with in-form Dutch forward Ibrahim Afellay opening their account in the 11th minute.

Romania international Ciprian Marica's bicycle kick midway through the second half doubled the lead before Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar slotted in from 10 metres.

Freiburg won 2-0 at Eintracht Braunschweig while Bundesliga rivals Augsburg defeated Preussen Muenster 1-0 and Mainz 05 defeated Erzgebirge Aue 2-0.

Bayern Munich take on second tier Kaiserslautern on Wednesday looking to bounce back quickly from their first league defeat of the season last week. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)