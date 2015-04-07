BERLIN, April 7 VfL Wolfsburg dominated but needed a second-half penalty from defender Ricardo Rodriguez to edge past fellow Bundesliga club Freiburg 1-0 and advance to the German Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Swiss international, who also scored twice in the win over VfB Stuttgart at the weekend, converted a 72nd-minute spot-kick after Daniel Caligiuri was brought down by Julian Schuster.

Wolfsburg, second in the Bundesliga, spurned a host of chances with Kevin De Bruyne and Andre Schuerrle wasteful.

Later on Tuesday last year's finalists Borussia Dortmund take on Hoffenheim.

Holders Bayern Munich, chasing a treble of titles, play Bayer Leverkusen in another all-Bundesliga clash on Wednesday with Borussia Moenchengladbach taking on third-tier Arminia Bielefeld. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)