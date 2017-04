BERLIN Aug 14 Holders VfL Wolfsburg will host Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the biggest game of the German Cup second round after the draw was made on Friday.

Wolfsburg, who beat Borussia Dortmund last season to clinch their first German Cup crown and were also runners-up in the league, will play Bayern in the one-legged tie on Oct. 27 or 28.

The Bavarians, who kicked off their title defence with a 5-0 demolition of Hamburg SV on Friday, have won the German Cup a record 17 times.

Schalke 04 take on Borussia Moenchengladbach in another all-Bundesliga clash while Dortmund face second tier Paderborn. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)