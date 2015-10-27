BERLIN Oct 27 Third-tier club Erzgebirge Aue staged the biggest upset of the German Cup second round on Tuesday, stunning Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 at home with a goal late in the second half to advance.

Max Wegner snatched a 74th minute winner for the east German team, who lie in ninth place in the third division, with Eintracht having also been eliminated by Aue three years ago in the same competition.

Second division 1860 Munich also beat a Bundesliga club, edging past 10-man Mainz 05 2-1 away courtesy of substitute Rubin Okotie's 77th minute goal.

Austrian Okotie, who had come on seven minutes earlier, struck with a close-range header to secure a third round spot for the lower-ranked visitors, who had a bad start with Christopher Schindler's own goal in the sixth minute.

Mainz were left with 10 men when Pierre Bengtsson was given a straight red card on the stroke of halftime for a foul as the last man with 1860 on the break.

The visitors paid the price when 1860 levelled though Stefan Mugosa in the 70th minute before Okotie completed their triumph.

Mainz tried to battle back and saw the ball cleared off the line twice by 1860 defenders.

Holders VfL Wolfsburg face Bayern Munich later on Tuesday in the biggest game of the second round. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)