BERLIN Oct 28 Gonzalo Castro grabbed one goal and set up two more as Borussia Dortmund destroyed second-tier Paderborn 7-1 on Wednesday to book a spot in the German Cup third round.

The 28-year-old former Germany midfielder, who joined this season from Bayer Leverkusen and initially struggled for form, delivered a standout performance in the first half.

Paderborn, with former Bayern Munich captain and rookie coach Stefan Effenberg in the dugout, took a surprise lead when Dortmund keeper Roman Buerki attempted to dribble past Srdjan Lakic only to see the Croatian slide in and score in the 21st minute.

The hosts, second in the Bundesliga, came close to an equaliser two minutes later as Shinji Kagawa scraped the bar with a powerful shot. Adrian Ramos then did even better, latching on to a Castro pass, sprinting clear and rounding the keeper in the 25th minute.

Ramos turned provider five minutes later, flicking a high ball for Castro to make it 2-1 before Kagawa made amends for his earlier miss after another Castro assist in the 43rd.

Two quick goals from Ilkay Guendogan, including a penalty, early in the second half made sure of the win and late goals from Lukasz Piszczek and Henrikh Mkhitaryan completed the rout.

Bayer Leverkusen also had few problems against fourth-tier Viktoria Cologne, easing to a 6-0 victory, while Augsburg, the Bundesliga's bottom club, defeated Freiburg 3-0.

Bayern Munich beat holders VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 on Tuesday.

Schalke 04 take on Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Wednesday in a repeat of their Bundesliga match last week and Cologne face Werder Bremen.