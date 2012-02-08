BERLIN Feb 8 Second-division Greuther Fuerth stunned 10-man Hoffenheim 1-0 on Wednesday to book their spot in the German Cup semi-finals.

They were joined by Borussia Moenchengladbach who needed extra time to oust Hertha Berlin 2-0, with Hertha coach Michael Skibbe under mounting pressure following four straight defeats - including three in the league - since taking over.

Hoffenheim, with only one Bundesliga win in the last 10 matches, had Marvin Compper sent off with a straight red card in the 36th minute and the visitors snatched the winner eight minutes later with Canadian Olivier Occean's left-footed effort.

Hoffenheim coach Holger Stanislawski's future is now also in doubt after major investor Dietmar Hopp had demanded a Cup semi-final spot to make up for the bad league run.

Gladbach had luck on their side when they were awarded a 99th-minute penalty after Hertha's Roman Hubnik head-butted Igor de Camargo with the ball out of play.

The Czech defender was sent off and Filip Daems converted from the spot. Gladbach made sure of their win with the last kick of the match and Oscar Wendt slotting in from a De Camargo backheel.

Bayern Munich will look to march into the next round and keep their treble hopes alive when they take on VfB Stuttgart later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund eased past fourth-division Kiel with a 4-0 win to book their spot in the last four. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)