BERLIN Feb 8 Second-division Greuther
Fuerth stunned 10-man Hoffenheim 1-0 on Wednesday to book their
spot in the German Cup semi-finals.
They were joined by Borussia Moenchengladbach who needed
extra time to oust Hertha Berlin 2-0, with Hertha coach Michael
Skibbe under mounting pressure following four straight defeats -
including three in the league - since taking over.
Hoffenheim, with only one Bundesliga win in the last 10
matches, had Marvin Compper sent off with a straight red card in
the 36th minute and the visitors snatched the winner eight
minutes later with Canadian Olivier Occean's left-footed effort.
Hoffenheim coach Holger Stanislawski's future is now also in
doubt after major investor Dietmar Hopp had demanded a Cup
semi-final spot to make up for the bad league run.
Gladbach had luck on their side when they were awarded a
99th-minute penalty after Hertha's Roman Hubnik head-butted Igor
de Camargo with the ball out of play.
The Czech defender was sent off and Filip Daems converted
from the spot. Gladbach made sure of their win with the last
kick of the match and Oscar Wendt slotting in from a De Camargo
backheel.
Bayern Munich will look to march into the next round and
keep their treble hopes alive when they take on VfB Stuttgart
later on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund eased past
fourth-division Kiel with a 4-0 win to book their spot in the
last four.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)