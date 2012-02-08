* Bayern beat Stuttgart 2-0
* Ribery, Gomez on target
BERLIN Feb 8 Bayern Munich eased into the
German Cup semi-finals with a confidence-boosting 2-0 win at VfB
Stuttgart on Wednesday, keeping their treble bid alive after an
erratic start to the year in the Bundesliga.
The Bavarians, who have only won one of their last three
league games to drop off the top spot, took a deserved lead with
winger Franck Ribery cutting into the box to connect with a
Thomas Mueller pass. Toni Kroos had earlier rattled the bar with
a 20-metre drive.
Former Stuttgart striker Mario Gomez pounced seconds after
the restart to fire in on the rebound as Bayern looked sharper
than in recent weeks despite an injury to Bastian Schweinsteiger
early in the first half and with Dutchman Arjen Robben on the
bench.
Second division Greuther Fuerth booked their first ever
semi-final spot, stunning 10-man Hoffenheim 1-0 and leaving
coach Holger Stanislawski's future in doubt thanks to a
44th-minute goal by Canada international Olivier Occean.
Borussia Moenchengladbach needed extra time to oust Hertha
Berlin 2-0 thanks to a Filip Daems penalty and a 120th-minute
goal by Oscar Wendt.
Hertha, who had Roman Hubnik sent off for head-butting Igor
de Camargo that led to the spot kick, have now lost all four
matches - including three league games - since coach Michael
Skibbe took over.
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund beat fourth-division
Kiel 4-0 on Tuesday to advance.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ed Osmond)