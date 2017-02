BERLIN May 12 Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund crushed Bayern Munich 5-2 with a hat-trick from Poland's Robert Lewandowski to lift the German Cup on Saturday and cap a majestic season with the club's first domestic double success.

Shinji Kagawa fired Dortmund into a third minute lead before Dutchman Arjen Robben levelled for Bayern with a penalty.

Dortmund's Mats Hummels converted a spot kick in the 41st and their top scorer Lewandowski struck either side of the break and again after Bayern winger Franck Ribery briefly cut the deficit with a sensational low drive in the 75th. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)