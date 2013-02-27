BERLIN Feb 27 Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart edged past gutsy second-tier VfL Bochum 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.

Christian Gentner grabbed the lead for Stuttgart, who last won the trophy in 1997, when his shot from about 18 metres took a wicked deflection to sail over keeper Andreas Luthe and into the net in the 18th minute.

The difference in quality showed throughout the game with Stuttgart, still competing in the Europa League, keeping Bochum on the back foot. The visitors held up defensively but were unable to offer any credible threat up front.

Bosnian striker Vedad Ibisevic ended his goal drought stretching back to December by drilling the ball in from 11 metres in the 81st minute.

He has now scored in every round of the Cup this season.

On Tuesday, Freiburg came from two goals down to beat Mainz 05 3-2 in extra time to book their last-four spot along with VfL Wolfsburg who edged past third-tier Kickers Offenbach 2-1.

Holders Borussia Dortmund take on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in the last quarter-final later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)