BERLIN Aug 3 Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund were made to sweat by fourth-tier Wilhelmshaven on Saturday before scoring three goals in the last 19 minutes to win 3-0 and reach the German Cup second round

The 2012 Cup winners dominated the match and had possession, as expected, but were up against a populous Wilhelmshaven defence and a superb keeper in Aaron Siegl.

Dortmund had to wait until the 71st minute for Kevin Grosskreutz to fire them into the lead with a low drive.

Substitute Marvin Ducksch added another seven minutes from time to settle the visitors' nerves and Polish forward Robert Lewandowski snatched his first goal of the season in the final minute.

Bayer Leverkusen had a much easier afternoon, crushing Lippstadt 08 6-1 with two goals apiece from Sidney Sam and Stefan Kiessling.

Hoffenheim crushed Aumund-Vegesack 9-0 while fellow Bundesliga club Mainz 05 needed an 87th-minute goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to edge 2-1 past Fortuna Cologne.

Holders Bayern Munich are in action on Monday against fourth division club BSV Rehden. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)