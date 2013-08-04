BERLIN Aug 4 Eintracht Braunschweig becoming the Bundesliga's first victims in the German Cup on Sunday when they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at second division Arminia Bielefeld as top-tier clubs struggled against determined lower-ranked opponents in the opening round.

Toothless Braunschweig, newly-promoted to the Bundesliga, had little to offer against battling Bielefeld, who took a 36th-minute lead through Sebastian Hille.

Timo Perthel levelled for the visitors just past the hour but Tim Jerat grabbed the deserved winner in the 72nd minute.

Hanover 96 scored twice late in the game to edge past fourth-division Victoria Hamburg 2-0 but fellow Bundesliga clubs Borussia Moenchengladbach and Werder Bremen were still locked in a goalless draw with lower opponents and went into extra time.

On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund left it late against fourth-tier Wilhelmshaven, scoring three times in the final 19 minutes to clinch a 3-0 win and book their spot in the second round.

Holders Bayern Munich are in action on Monday against fourth-tier BSV Rehden. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)