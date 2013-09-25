BERLIN, Sept 25 Second tier Kaiserslautern came from a goal down to dump Bundesliga Hertha Berlin 3-1 out of the German Cup in the second round on Wednesday.

Unmarked Peter Niemeyer controlled and drilled in to put Hertha ahead in the 25th minute but the hosts bounced back in the second half, scoring three times through Mohamadou Idrissou, Karim Matmour and Canadian Olivier Occean.

Eintracht Frankfurt comfortably beat second division VfL Bochum 2-0 with Japanese Takashi Inui scoring one goal and setting up another in the space of two minutes.

Borussia Dortmund left it late against 1860 Munich on Tuesday, scoring twice in extra time to advance.

Holders Bayern Munich take on Hanover 96 later on Wednesday and Schalke 04 travel to third division Darmstadt 98. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)