BERLIN Dec 3 Hamburg SV substitute Ivo Ilicevic pounced on a deflection to slot in the winner six minutes from time as they snatched a hard-earned 2-1 victory over second division Cologne to book a place in the German Cup last eight.

The Croatian, who had come on nine minutes earlier, rescued the hosts in the 84th minute when he tapped home after Milan Badelj's shot was deflected on to Ilicevic.

Maximilian Beister's spectacular thundering volley from a Marcell Jansen cross had put the hosts ahead in the 42nd minute to spark some life in what had been a mainly tactical encounter.

Second-division Cologne levelled when Adam Matuschyk stole the ball off Tomas Rincon and slotted in after 54 minutes.

The visitors then rattled the crossbar with former Germany international Patrick Helmes' powerful free kick before Ilicevic killed off their hopes and sent Bert van Marwijk's team through to the quarter-finals.

Second division Kaiserslautern also advanced with a 3-0 win at Union Berlin before 2012 winners Borussia Dortmund take on Saarbruecken later on Tuesday.

Holders Bayern Munich are in action on Wednesday at fellow Bundesliga club Augsburg. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)