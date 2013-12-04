Dec 4 Arjen Robben scored an early goal and was later carried off after a nasty collision with the rival goalkeeper as Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Augsburg in the German Cup on Wednesday.

The Dutchman put Bayern ahead in the fourth minute with a typical goal, wriggling his way through the Augsburg defence and cleverly flicking home the rebound after his initial shot was saved by Marwin Hitz.

He was carried off on a stretcher in the 14th minute after a crunching tackle by Hitz, who was shown the yellow card. Bayern said in a statement that the initial diagnosis was a deeply gashed knee.

Thomas Mueller, who replaced Robben, headed the second in the 78th minute to send the titleholders into the quarter-finals.

