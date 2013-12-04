(Adds details, quotes)

Dec 4 Arjen Robben scored an early goal and was later carried off after a nasty collision with the rival goalkeeper as Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Augsburg in the German Cup on Wednesday.

There were initially worries that the Dutchman may have suffered ligament damage but Bayern said on their website that a first diagnosis had revealed a deep gash.

Robben put Bayern ahead in the fourth minute with a typical goal, wriggling his way through the Augsburg defence and cleverly flicking home the rebound after his initial shot was saved by goalkeeper Marwin Hitz.

It was Robben's fourth goal in Bayern's last five games in all competitions but his evening turned sour 10 minutes later.

Robben burst clear of the Augsburg defence and was upended by a lunging foot-first challenge from Hitz before being carried off on a stretcher grimacing in pain. Augsburg escaped a penalty when the linesman waved for offside.

"I was really sorry, I apologised immediately," Hitz told reporters.

Thomas Mueller, who replaced Robben, headed the second in the 78th minute to send the titleholders into the quarter-finals.

Joselu scored a hat-trick to help Eintracht Frankfurt to a 4-2 win over SV Sandhausen and VfL Wolfsburg also overcame lower division opposition as they came from behind to beat Ingolstadt 2-1.

Bayer Leverkusen, second in the Bundesliga, also reached the last eight with a 2-1 win at Freiburg. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond. Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net. To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here (Reporting by Brian Homewood)