BERLIN Aug 15 Mainz 05 became the first major German Cup casualty after squandering a two-goal lead as they crashed out to third tier Chemnitzer on penalties after the opening-round tie ended 5-5 after 120 minutes on Friday.

The Bundesliga team needed a spectacular goal from Johannes Geis deep into stoppage time of the extra 30 minutes to level after Chemnitzer had scored a minute earlier.

Mainz looked to be cruising when they led 2-0 early in the second half but eventually lost the shootout 5-4.

Chemnitzer's Anton Fink netted twice in three minutes in the second half and also converted the winning penalty for the hosts.

Bayer Leverkusen marked coach Roger Schmidt's first competitive game in charge by crushing regional club Alemannia Waldalgesheim 6-0, with five goals coming from forward Stefan Kiessling.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund meet third tier Stuttgarter Kickers on Saturday while holders Bayern Munich take on third tier Preussen Muenster on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)