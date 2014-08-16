* Aubameyang scores twice as Dortmund cruise past Stuttgarter Kickers

* Reus returns after missing World Cup

* VfB Stuttgart humbled by second division VfL Bochum (Updates with more details, more results)

BERLIN, Aug 16 Last season's German Cup finalists Borussia Dortmund eased into the second round after beating third division side Stuttgarter Kickers 4-1 with two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Saturday.

Forward Adrian Ramos also scored his first competitive goal since joining from Hertha Berlin this season and Henrikh Mkhitaryan added another with Dortmund in full control for the entire game.

Dortmund saw the return of winger Marco Reus after an 11-week injury absence that forced him to miss the World Cup after being injured in Germany's final friendly in June.

He was joined by central defender Neven Subotic who made his competitive comeback after tearing cruciate ligaments last season.

Fellow Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart crashed out, slumping to a 2-0 defeat to second division club VfL Bochum.

New signing Simon Terodde, who joined from Union Berlin, scored both goals for Bochum as Stuttgart coach Armin Veh suffered a disappointing return to the Stuttgart bench.

His team became the second top tier club to exit the competition at the first hurdle after Mainz 05 were eliminated on penalties against Chemnitz on Friday.

Swedish forward Branimir Hrgota scored twice and newly-signed striker Andre Hahn added another as Borussia Moenchengladbach eased past regional club Homburg 3-1 to book their spot in round two.

They were joined by Hertha Berlin who beat Viktoria Cologne 4-2 and Hanover 96 who had little trouble disposing of Astoria Walldorf 3-1.

Bundesliga newcomers Cologne also got their season off to a flying start with a 4-0 demolition of regional club FT Braunschweig, with Nigeria international Anthony Ujah scoring twice.

Holders Bayern Munich are in action against third tier Preussen Muenster on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich)