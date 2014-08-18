BERLIN Aug 18 Hamburg SV keeper Rene Adler saved two spot kicks in a shootout to help the Bundesliga club overcome third division Energie Cottbus 4-1 on penalties and advance into the German Cup second round on Monday.

Former Germany international Adler came to the rescue after Hamburg had failed to break the resistance of their lower ranked opponents following a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes.

The former European champions, who needed a relegation playoff to remain in the Bundesliga last season, trailed 1-0 from the 10th minute until Heiko Westermann levelled an hour later.

The Bundesliga club thought they had finally done enough to win it when Dutchman Rafael van der Vaart, who had set up the equaliser, curled in a freekick in the first half of extra time.

Cottbus' Sven Michel levelled in the 105th minute to take the game to penalties where Adler saved his spot kick and that of Fabian Pawela to save Hamburg's blushes.

Holders Bayern Munich advanced comfortably 4-1 against Preussen Muenster on Sunday to join last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund in the second round. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)