BERLIN, March 3 Borussia Dortmund's Ciro Immobile struck twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory at third tier Dynamo Dresden and a place in the German Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Italian, criticised for a lack of Bundesliga goals this season, pounced on a cross-field pass from Dynamo's Michael Hefele to snatch the lead five minutes after the break on a bumpy pitch that resembled a ploughed field in parts.

Dortmund struggled to play the flowing football that has seen them win their last four league matches and Mats Hummels almost gifted Dynamo an equaliser when his backpass bounced awkwardly and was intercepted before Mitch Langerak saved.

Dortmund's substitute striker Adrian Ramos almost got a second but his shot squeezed past a defender and hit the near post before rolling along the line and being cleared.

However, Immobile scored again when he slotted in from a Jakub Blaszczykowski cutback in the box at the final whistle.

The only negative for Dortmund was the loss of winger Marco Reus, who missed much of 2014 with a string of ankle injuries, midway through the first half when he limped off although the extent of his injury is not yet known.

Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu rescued his side from embarrassment with a sensational free kick to steer them to a 2-0 extra-time win over second tier Kaiserslautern.

The Turkey international fired a shot around the wall from 25 metres past keeper Marius Mueller towards the end of the first half of extra-time to break the visitors' resistance.

Stefan Kiessling added a second goal 10 minutes later after Leverkusen struggled for most of the game.

Fellow Bundesliga club Hoffenheim had a much easier task against second division Aalen with Eugen Polanski and Germany international Kevin Volland on the scoresheet, while Freiburg beat visiting Cologne 2-1 to also reach the last eight.

Holders Bayern Munich are in action on Wednesday against Eintracht Braunschweig. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)