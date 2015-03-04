* Alaba, Goetze on target

BERLIN, March 4 Holders Bayern Munich struck either side of the break to beat second division Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0 on Wednesday and advance to the German Cup quarter-finals.

A dazzling free kick by David Alaba on the stroke of halftime and Mario Goetze's solo effort in the 57th minute were enough for Bayern, who were in control but never needed to hit top form against their toothless visitors.

The Bavarians, top of the Bundesliga and chasing another domestic double, were up against a gutsy Braunschweig defence, with winger Franck Ribery frustrated in the first half by Braunschweig's physical play.

Arjen Robben, however, was lucky to be awarded a foul in the 45th minute with minimal contact by the Braunschweig player but it mattered little for Austria international Alaba, who unleashed a ferocious free kick into the top corner.

Goetze killed off Braunschweig hopes of a comeback early in the second half before Bayern stepped off the gas, content to protect their lead.

Runaway third division leaders Arminia Bielefeld shocked in-form Bundesliga club Werder Bremen 3-1 with two goals from former German youth international Manuel Junglas to seal the biggest upset so far in the German Cup round of 16.

The Westphalian club soaked up pressure early in the first half before striking through 26-year-old Junglas in the 32nd minute.

Werder, back in European contention after a fine run in the Bundesliga, had control of the game but missed several good scoring opportunities before being punished again when unmarked Sebastian Schuppan tapped in a corner in the 57th minute.

Werder captain Clemens Fritz, who was sent off near the end following a second booking, pulled one back but Junglas made sure it was a memorable evening for the former Bundesliga club when he finished off a quick break.

VfL Wolfsburg kept their cool against ambitious second division club Leipzig and with a goal in each half from Daniel Caligiuri and Timm Klose they moved into the next round.

Borussia Moenchengladbach also progressed with a 2-0 victory over Kickers Offenbach.

Last season's finalists Borussia Dortmund, along with Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and Freiburg, booked their places in the last eight on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)