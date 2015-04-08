BERLIN, April 8 Third division Arminia Bielefeld stunned in-form Borussia Moenchengladbach 5-4 on penalties on Wednesday to move into the German Cup semi-finals after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

Bielefeld, who claimed their third Bundesliga scalp, matched Gladbach, third in the Bundesliga, throughout and had a chance to snatch victory late in extra time as they showed no sign of fading against their more illustrious rivals.

Hosts Bielefeld took the lead through Manuel Junglas's shot in the 26th minute before Max Kruse levelled with a penalty.

Bielefeld kept pushing forward and stayed cool despite missing the last of their first five spot-kicks.

Gladbach's Ibrahima Traore missed the decisive penalty as Bielefeld beat another Bundesliga club after eliminating Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen earlier in this competition.

Holders Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen later on Wednesday in the other quarter-final.

Borussia Dortmund, last season's finalists, booked their spot with a 3-2 extra-time victory over Hoffenheim on Tuesday and VfL Wolfsburg edged past Freiburg 1-0.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)