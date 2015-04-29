BERLIN, April 29 VfL Wolfsburg ended Arminia Bielefeld's sensational German Cup run, crushing the third division club 4-0 on Wednesday to book a spot in their first Cup final in 20 years where they will face Borussia Dortmund.

Maximilian Arnold and Luiz Gustavo gave the visitors a two-goal cushion as Wolfsburg made sure they did not succumb like Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach in previous rounds.

Bielefeld had their chance at the start of the second half to cut the deficit but a free kick floated into the box by Florian Dick bounced off the bar and Fabian Klos' follow-up sailed over the goal.

It was Wolfsburg, second in the Bundesliga, who scored again with Croatian Ivan Perisic sliding in to connect with a Daniel Caligiuri assist in the 51st and Arnold adding another four minutes later to kill off the tie.

Dortmund stunned holders Bayern 2-0 on penalties on Tuesday with the Bavarians missing all four of their spot kicks after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.