BERLIN Oct 26 Hanover 96 scored four goals in the opening 19 minutes to crush Fortuna Duesseldorf 6-1 and ease into the German Cup third round on Wednesday.

Martin Harnik struck twice as Hanover killed off the tie early on and the Austrian then set up Felix Klaus to put Hanover 5-1 up heading into the break.

Second division Greuther Fuerth snatched two late goals to fight back from 1-0 down and beat Mainz 05 2-1 while regional league side Walldorf Astoria FC, the only amateurs left in the competition, staged the biggest upset when they beat Bundesliga club Darmstadt 98 1-0.

VfL Wolfsburg's Mario Gomez struck early in the second half to steer the 2015 Cup winners to a 1-0 win over second division side Heidenheim while holders Bayern Munich take on Augsburg in a Bavarian derby later on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund face second tier Union Berlin for a spot in round three. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)