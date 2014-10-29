BERLIN Oct 29 Holders Bayern Munich eased into the German Cup third round with a comfortable 3-1 win at Hamburg SV on Wednesday to continue their unbeaten domestic run as they prepare for Saturday's league clash against Borussia Dortmund.

The league leaders, who also take on Roma in the Champions League next week, got off to a dream start with forward Robert Lewandowski firing in on the rebound after a Heiko Westermann mistake had set up the hosts' lead in the seventh minute.

Bayern, undefeated in the league as well as the Champions League so far, then struck just before the break after an earlier effort had been ruled off side.

Austria international David Alaba found space outside the box and rifled in a long range effort that took keeper Jaroslav Drobny by surprise on the stroke of halftime.

Franck Ribery, back in the starting lineup after a lengthy injury break, killed off any lingering comeback hopes from Hamburg, seeing his deflected shot beat Drobny in the 55th.

Hamburg managed a late consolation goal through Pierre-Michel Lasogga with a header at the far post after a deft chip from Raffael Van der Vaart.

Fellow Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen had a far more adventurous evening after needing penalties to edge past fourth division club Magdeburg 5-4.

What had looked like an easy task with in-form Hakan Calhanoglu putting Leverkusen ahead after only three minutes, turned out to be a thriller with the hosts levelling and taking the lead in extra time.

Leverkusen needed a 116th minute equaliser through Kyriakos Papadopoulos to take the game to penalties where they kept their cool.

Dortmund, last season's finalists, have already booked their spot in the next round after beating St Pauli 3-0 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)