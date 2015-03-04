BERLIN, March 4 Runaway third division leaders Arminia Bielefeld shocked in-form Bundesliga club Werder Bremen 3-1 on Wednesday with two goals from former German youth international Manuel Junglas to seal the biggest upset so far in the German Cup round of 16.

The Westphalian club soaked up pressure early in the first half before striking through 26-year-old Junglas in the 32nd minute.

Werder, back in European contention after a fine run in the Bundesliga, had control of the game but missed several good scoring opportunities before being punished again when unmarked Sebastian Schuppan tapped in a corner in the 57th minute.

Werder captain Clemens Fritz, who was sent off near the end following a second booking, pulled one back with a shot from 16 metres but Junglas made sure it was a memorable evening for the former Bundesliga club when he finished off a quick break.

Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg kept their cool against ambitious second division club Leipzig and with a goal in each half from Daniel Caligiuri and Timm Klose they moved into the next round.

Holders Bayern Munich are in action later on Wednesday against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Last season's finalists Borussia Dortmund, along with Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and Freiburg, booked their places in the last eight on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)