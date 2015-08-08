BERLIN Aug 8 Bundesliga club Werder Bremen narrowly avoided a fifth successive elimination by a third tier club in the German Cup on Saturday after scoring twice in extra time to overcome Wuerzburger Kickers 2-0 and move into the second round.

Holders VfL Wolfsburg kicked off their title defence with a trouble-free 4-1 victory over Stuttgarter Kickers with goals from Max Kruse, Bas Dost, Kevin De Bruyne and Nicklas Bendtner while fellow top tier clubs Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen also advanced.

Werder's new signing, striker Anthony Ujah, rescued the northern club when he fired in from the right in the first half of extra time with Fin Bartels sealing their win in the 108th minute.

Werder had been eliminated in the past four editions by clubs two divisions below them, three times in the first round of the competition.

German champions Bayern Munich are in action on Sunday against fifth division club Noettingen. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)