Aug 18 Fourth-tier side Berliner AK 07 produced
the shock of the German Cup first round on Saturday with a 4-0
home victory over Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.
Holders Borussia Dortmund began their defence of the
competition with a straightforward 3-0 win at fourth-tier side
FC Oberneuland.
Berliner played with a zip and purpose that caught their
visitors, 11th in the Bundesliga last season, off guard.
Metin Cakmak opened the scoring after two minutes following
a mix-up in the Hoffenheim defence, with Justin Gerlach
finishing off a neat counter-attacking move to double the lead
just past the half-hour mark.
Kevin Kruschke made it 3-0 before halftime, with Cakmak
getting his second, and Berliner's fourth, early in the second
half.
Dortmund took the lead after 10 minutes with a Marco Reus
goal, before Jakub Blaszczykowski doubled their advantage and
Ivan Perisic grabbed a third late on in the second half.
Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen (4-0 at Carl Zeiss Jena),
SC Freiburg (2-1 at Viktoria Hamburg), VfB Stuttgart (5-0 at SV
Falkensee-Finkenkrug) and Borussia Moenchengladbach (2-0 at
Alemannia Aachen) all made it through without too many problems.
(Reporting by Matt Barker, editing by Stephen Wood)