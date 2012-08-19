Aug 19 Bundesliga teams Werder Bremen, Hamburg SV, Nuremberg and Eintracht Frankfurt were all knocked out of the German Cup in the first round on Sunday.

Bremen and Hamburg lost to third division opposition by the same 4-2 scoreline with the former going out of the competition after extra time at Preussen Munster while the latter twice let a lead slip at Karlsruhe in south-west Germany.

Nuremberg, German Cup winners in 2007, struggled against a stubborn Havelse side before losing 3-2 to their fourth tier opponents after extra time.

Frankfurt, promoted to the Bundesliga last season, lost 3-0 at second division Erzgebirge Aue who played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after defender Oliver Schroeder was sent off.

Hanover 96 are through to the second round with a 6-1 win at FC Nottingen while Schalke 04 won 5-0 at third tier Saarbrucken.

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim were the giant-killing victims on Satuday when they lost 4-0 at fourth division Berliner AK 07. (Reporting By Matt Barker; Editing by Tim Hart)