MUNICH, April 28 Holders Bayern Munich slumped out of the German Cup semi-finals 2-0 on penalties to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday after failing to score any of their spot kicks as their hopes of repeating their 2013 treble were dashed.

Bayern, who won the Bundesliga title on Sunday, missed all four of their penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time as Dortmund, beaten finalists last season, took revenge and maintained their hopes of a Europa League spot next term.

During the match Bayern's former Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski scored for the third time against his old club when he drilled in on the rebound in the 30th minute.

The Poland international then hit the post in the second half as Bayern dominated and looked certain to score again.

But a quick break sent Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through at the far post and the Gabon forward slid in for the equaliser in the 75th against the run of play.

Dortmund were reduced to 10 men in extra time following the dismissal of Kevin Kampl but kept their cool and converted two penalties to reach the final for the second year running. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)