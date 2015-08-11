BERLIN Aug 11 Second-tier RB Leipzig on Tuesday offered to replay their German Cup first round match against Osnabrueck which was abandoned a day earlier after the referee was struck with a lighter.

Favourites Leipzig were trailing 1-0 against their third division hosts when referee Martin Petersen was hit on the head with a lighter thrown from the home fans in the 71st minute.

"Lighters, cups and other objects were being thrown in the direction of the players...it was certainly not just one culprit whose actions lead to the game being stopped," said Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick in a statement.

"Nevertheless we are offering for the game to be replayed because our club stands for fairness....and mutual respect."

Petersen initially stopped the match before abandoning it.

Osnabrueck police said they were trying to identify the fan who threw the lighter while the German Football Association (DFB) was considering sanctions.

"The control committee has started the investigation. It will be the DFB sports court that will decide on the result of the game. Apart from that there are also the sports legal sanctions against the club," DFB spokesman Ralf Koettker said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editibng by Amlan Chakraborty)