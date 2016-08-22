Aug 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup 1st Round matches on Monday 1st Round Monday, August 22 Eintracht Trier (IV) - Borussia Dortmund 0-3 (halftime: 0-3) FSV Zwickau (III) - Hamburg SV 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Kickers Offenbach (IV) - Hanover 96 (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET SC Paderborn (III) - SV Sandhausen (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Sunday, August 21 Erzgebirge Aue (II) - FC Ingolstadt 04 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 7-8) FC Ingolstadt 04 win 8-7 on penalties. Jahn Regensburg (III) - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-5) Hertha Berlin win 5-3 on penalties. Wattenscheid 09 (IV) - 1. FC Heidenheim (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) 1. FC Magdeburg (III) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-4) Eintracht Frankfurt win 4-3 on penalties. Bremer SV - SV Darmstadt 98 0-7 (halftime: 0-4) Eintracht Norderstedt (IV) - Greuther Fuerth (II) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1) FC-Astoria Walldorf (IV) - VfL Bochum (II) 4-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Germania Egestorf/Langreder (IV) - Hoffenheim 0-6 (halftime: 0-4) MSV Duisburg (III) - Union Berlin (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET SC Hauenstein - Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Werder Bremen 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Unterhaching (IV) - Mainz 3-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 2-4) Mainz win 4-2 on penalties. Saturday, August 20 FSV Frankfurt (III) - VfL Wolfsburg 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) TSV 1860 Munich (II) - Karlsruhe SC (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) FC 08 Homburg (IV) - VfB Stuttgart (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) Hansa Rostock (III) - Fortuna Dusseldorf (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) BFC Preussen - Cologne 0-7 (halftime: 0-2) Dynamo Dresden (II) - RB Leipzig 2-2 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 5-4) Dynamo Dresden win 5-4 on penalties. FC 08 Villingen - Schalke 04 1-4 (halftime: 0-2) FC Wurzburger Kickers (II) - Eintracht Braunschweig (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Hallescher FC (III) - Kaiserslautern (II) 4-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 3-3) AET Rot-Weiss Essen (IV) - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Arminia Bielefeld win 5-4 on penalties. SV Babelsberg 03 (IV) - Freiburg 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) SV Drochtersen/Assel (IV) - Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Viktoria Koln (IV) - Nuremberg (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-6) Nuremberg win 6-5 on penalties. Friday, August 19 Carl Zeiss Jena (IV) - Bayern Munich 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) FV Ravensburg - FC Augsburg 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Luebeck (IV) - FC St. Pauli (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)