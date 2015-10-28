Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the German Cup 2nd Round matches on Wednesday
2nd Round
Wednesday, October 28
Carl Zeiss Jena (IV) - VfB Stuttgart 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Schalke 04 - Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
SSV Reutlingen - Eintracht Braunschweig (II) 0-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Werder Bremen - Cologne 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Borussia Dortmund - SC Paderborn (II) 7-1 (halftime: 3-1)
Freiburg (II) - FC Augsburg 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
SV Sandhausen (II) - 1. FC Heidenheim (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-4)
1. FC Heidenheim win 4-3 on penalties.
Viktoria Koln (IV) - Bayer Leverkusen 0-6 (halftime: 0-3)
Tuesday, October 27
Unterhaching (IV) - RB Leipzig (II) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
SV Darmstadt 98 - Hanover 96 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
VfL Bochum (II) - Kaiserslautern (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
VfL Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich 1-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Nuremberg (II) - Fortuna Dusseldorf (II) 5-1 (halftime: 4-0)
Mainz - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Erzgebirge Aue (III) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
FSV Frankfurt (II) - Hertha Berlin 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET