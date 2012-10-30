Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the German Cup 2nd Round matches on Tuesday
2nd Round
Tuesday, October 30
Mainz - Erzgebirge Aue (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Schalke 04 - SV Sandhausen (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
TSV Havelse (IV) - VfL Bochum (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
VfR Aalen (II) - Borussia Dortmund 1-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Berliner AK 07 (IV) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Eintracht Braunschweig (II) - Freiburg 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Preussen Munster (III) - FC Augsburg 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Wormatia Worms (IV) - Cologne (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-4)
Cologne win 4-3 on penalties.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, October 31
Karlsruhe SC (III) v MSV Duisburg (II) (1800)
VfB Stuttgart v FC St. Pauli (II) (1800)
Kickers Offenbach (III) v Union Berlin (II) (1800)
Arminia Bielefeld (III) v Bayer Leverkusen (1800)
Bayern Munich v Kaiserslautern (II) (1930)
Fortuna Dusseldorf v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1930)
Hanover 96 v Dynamo Dresden (II) (1930)
VfL Wolfsburg v FSV Frankfurt (II) (1930)