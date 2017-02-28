Soccer-Ajax promote Keizer to head coach
AMSTERDAM, June 17 Ajax Amsterdam have named Marcel Keizer as head coach in place of Peter Bosz, the club said on Saturday.
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Confederations Cup matches on Saturday Russia 2 Michael Boxall 31og, Fedor Smolov 69 New Zealand 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,251 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 18 Portugal v Mexico (1500) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Monday, June 19 Australia v Germany (1500)