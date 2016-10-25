Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup 2nd Round matches on Tuesday
2nd Round
Tuesday, October 25
Borussia Moenchengladbach - VfB Stuttgart (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Ingolstadt 04 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-1)
Eintracht Frankfurt win 4-1 on penalties.
FC St. Pauli (II) - Hertha Berlin 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Hallescher FC (III) - Hamburg SV 0-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Dynamo Dresden (II) - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Wurzburger Kickers (II) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-4)
TSV 1860 Munich win 4-3 on penalties.
Freiburg - SV Sandhausen (II) 3-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 3-4)
SV Sandhausen win 4-3 on penalties.
Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3)
Sportfreunde Lotte win 4-3 on penalties.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
2nd Round
Wednesday, October 26
Hanover 96 (II) v Fortuna Dusseldorf (II) (1630)
Greuther Fuerth (II) v Mainz (1630)
1. FC Heidenheim (II) v VfL Wolfsburg (1630)
FC-Astoria Walldorf (IV) v SV Darmstadt 98 (1630)
Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg (1845)
Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin (II) (1845)
Cologne v Hoffenheim (1845)
Nuremberg (II) v Schalke 04 (1845)