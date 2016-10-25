Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup 2nd Round matches on Tuesday 2nd Round Tuesday, October 25 Borussia Moenchengladbach - VfB Stuttgart (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Ingolstadt 04 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-1) Eintracht Frankfurt win 4-1 on penalties. FC St. Pauli (II) - Hertha Berlin 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Hallescher FC (III) - Hamburg SV 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) Dynamo Dresden (II) - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) FC Wurzburger Kickers (II) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-4) TSV 1860 Munich win 4-3 on penalties. Freiburg - SV Sandhausen (II) 3-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 3-4) SV Sandhausen win 4-3 on penalties. Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3) Sportfreunde Lotte win 4-3 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): 2nd Round Wednesday, October 26 Hanover 96 (II) v Fortuna Dusseldorf (II) (1630) Greuther Fuerth (II) v Mainz (1630) 1. FC Heidenheim (II) v VfL Wolfsburg (1630) FC-Astoria Walldorf (IV) v SV Darmstadt 98 (1630) Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg (1845) Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin (II) (1845) Cologne v Hoffenheim (1845) Nuremberg (II) v Schalke 04 (1845)