Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup 2nd Round matches on Wednesday
2nd Round
Wednesday, October 26
Borussia Dortmund - Union Berlin (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-0)
Borussia Dortmund win 3-0 on penalties.
Cologne - Hoffenheim 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Nuremberg (II) - Schalke 04 2-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Bayern Munich - FC Augsburg 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
1. FC Heidenheim (II) - VfL Wolfsburg 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
FC-Astoria Walldorf (IV) - SV Darmstadt 98 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Greuther Fuerth (II) - Mainz 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Hanover 96 (II) - Fortuna Dusseldorf (II) 6-1 (halftime: 5-1)
Tuesday, October 25
Borussia Moenchengladbach - VfB Stuttgart (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Ingolstadt 04 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-1)
Eintracht Frankfurt win 4-1 on penalties.
FC St. Pauli (II) - Hertha Berlin 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Hallescher FC (III) - Hamburg SV 0-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Dynamo Dresden (II) - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Wurzburger Kickers (II) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-4)
TSV 1860 Munich win 4-3 on penalties.
Freiburg - SV Sandhausen (II) 3-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 3-4)
SV Sandhausen win 4-3 on penalties.
Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3)
Sportfreunde Lotte win 4-3 on penalties.