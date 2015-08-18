BERLIN Aug 18 Kevin De Bruyne's agent was furious on Tuesday after the VfL Wolfsburg forward was told, as part of a practical joke, to commit his future to the German Cup winners.

The Belgian international, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City, was at a German sports awards ceremony on Monday evening when the presenter asked him to repeat after him: "I, Kevin De Bruyne will definitely play at Wolfsburg this season".

While the audience laughed and cheered, realising it was an amusing take on the media speculation surrounding the player, his agent Patrick de Koster was less than happy.

"When we came to the awards ceremony there was an agreement that we were not going to talk about the situation before a live audience," he said in an interview with the British radio station Talksport.

"It was a practical joke but we were not amused with it. Why? Because a few minutes later the internet and social media was full of this declaration but for sure it wasn't a declaration. It was just a practical joke, a stupid practical joke.

"We were really furious about it because he has not made his choice," added De Koster. "I know negotiations between the clubs are still ongoing."

Wolfsburg finished second in the Bundesliga last term and will play in this season's Champions League. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)