BERLIN, Sept 1 Ivorian international defender Guy Demel has left Hamburg SV for English first division side West Ham United after agreeing to a two-year deal with an option for a further season, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

In a deal finalised minutes before the European summer transfer window closed on Wednesday, the French-born Demel joins relegated West Ham after spending the last 10 years in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg.

The 30-year-old, who had a brief unsuccessful spell at Arsenal in 2000, can play in any position at the back but was not part of Hamburg coach Michael Oenning's plans for this season and had been training with the reserves. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)