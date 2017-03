BERLIN May 19 Swiss international Eren Derdiyok has left Bundesliga club Hoffenheim to join Turkey's Kasimpasa, the German club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who was not named in his country's World Cup squad for Brazil but in a group of seven reserves, played on loan at Bayer Leverkusen this season and had a contract at Hoffenheim until 2016.

No financial details or the duration of his new deal at the Istanbul-based club were announced.

The tall forward had an unhappy spell at Hoffenheim, joining them from Leverkusen in 2012 but scoring only one goal in 20 games before returning last year on loan to the club he first signed for in 2009.

Kasimpasa are sixth in the Turkish league. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)