BERLIN, March 21 German football will have a new home by 2018 with a purpose-built academy in Frankfurt to include a headquarters and training centres for all national teams, the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Friday.

The move within Frankfurt is to be completed in 2018 and will give the DFB, considered the world's biggest single sports national federation with more than 6.8 million members, one central location.

"I know from talks with my colleagues in England and France how much the senior teams benefit from a central academy," Germany coach Joachim Loew said.

"Apart from the added value in relation to training facilities and the potential for vast development, I see this centre also as an emotional home of German national teams, a location that unites and strengthens the identification among the various teams."

The project on a plot of land within the grounds of a racetrack, offered by the city of Frankfurt which is eager to keep the federation there, is expected to cost around 60 million euros ($82.70 million). ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)