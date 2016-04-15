BERLIN, April 15 Politician Reinhard Grindel took over as President of the German football association (DFB) on Friday, elected unopposed to the helm of the world's biggest single sports federation rocked by a 2006 World Cup scandal.

Grindel succeeded disgraced Wolfgang Niersbach, who resigned in November following his involvement in the World Cup affair dating back 10 years.

"We need fair play and we need integrity," Grindel said. "In order to guarantee that we have to improve our internal control mechanisms."

A member of parliament for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, the 54-year-old Grindel, who became DFB treasurer in 2013, is largely unknown to German football fans, but was the only candidate for the job.

A TV journalist-turned-politician, Grindel, who is the deputy head of the parliamentary committee on sport, must now restore trust in Germany's national pastime amid several ongoing investigations into alleged corruption.

Two of his predecessors, Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger, are under investigation by the Frankfurt prosecutor for suspected tax evasion in relation to the World Cup affair and a payment of 6.7 million euros ($7.6 million) to FIFA.

The DFB has more than 6.8 million registered members and more than 161,000 teams. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)