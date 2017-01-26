BERLIN Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.

The 28-year-old former Serbia international, who has been at Dortmund since 2008 and won two Bundesliga titles, had been out for months with a rib injury and underwent surgery before recently returning to training.

"We are looking forward to our time together with Neven," said Cologne coach Peter Stoeger. "His time at Dortmund was marked by outstanding success."

"Recently it has not been easy for him. We are convinced that Neven Subotic can become an important player for our team for the next six months." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Neville Dalton)