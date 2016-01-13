BERLIN Jan 13 African Footballer of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in no rush to leave Borussia Dortmund and remains committed to helping his side try and reel in Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The Gabon striker beat Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure to the prestigious prize last week, fanning speculation he would now be snapped up by bigger clubs in Spain or the Premier League.

"Nothing lasts forever in football but fact is my contract (with Dortmund) is until 2020," Aubameyang told Germany's Sport Bild magazine.

"It is also fact that I feel really well here and want to win titles with Dortmund. I am here not somewhere else. Not at Arsenal, not at Barcelona and not on the moon. Everyone can see that."

Dortmund are in second place, eight points behind Bayern, with the Bundesliga resuming on Jan. 22 after a one-month winter break.

Aubameyang, the Bundesliga's top scorer this season with 18 goals, said Dortmund had not given up hope of overhauling Bayern who will lose coach Pep Guardiola at the end of the campaign.

"Pep Guardiola has announced that he will stop (at Bayern) at the end of the season," Aubameyang said. "Let's see what happens now.

"We will certainly not give up without fighting and the title race is not yet over." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)