BERLIN Oct 30 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Sven Bender has been ruled out for at least a week with a hamstring injury and will miss his team's next two matches, the German double winners said on Tuesday.

Bender, who was injured in last week's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League, will miss their German Cup second round game against VfR Aalen later on Tuesday and the league game against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

"He is expected to be back fit for the Champions League game at Real Madrid on Nov. 6," the club said in a statement.

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga, nine points off leaders Bayern Munich but top their Champions League Group D ahead of Real, Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester City. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)