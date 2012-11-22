BERLIN Nov 22 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Sven Bender is likely to miss their league match at Mainz 05 on Saturday after sustaining a suspected nose fracture in their 4-1 Champions League win at Ajax Amsterdam, coach Juergen Klopp said on Thursday.

Bender, who broke facial bones in two injuries last season, was elbowed in the face and taken off after 63 minutes of Wednesday's game. He will undergo further tests on Thursday.

"With Bender it is likely to be just the nasal bone but it looks very tight for Mainz," Klopp told reporters. "We will X-ray it today."

"Maybe (Sebastian) Kehl's mask fits Manni (Bender)," joked Klopp.

Dortmund captain Kehl also broke his nose earlier this season and played with a face mask.

The German champions, who advanced to the Champions League knockout stage, are nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in fourth place. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)