Soccer-U.S. born businessman named as Palermo president
ROME, March 6 U.S. born businessman Paul Baccaglini has been named as the president of struggling Palermo after he agreed that his fund would take over the struggling Serie A club.
BERLIN, June 18 Teenage prospect Leonardo Bittencourt has left Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund after agreeing on a four-year deal to join Hanover 96, the Bundesliga clubs said on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Dortmund retain an option the buy back the attacking midfielder when his contract at Hanover expires.
The 19-year-old German, who joined Dortmund from Energie Cottbus in 2012, made five league appearances last season, scoring once, and also played one game in the run to the Champions League final.
Bittencourt, who is of Brazilian descent, has also played for Germany at several junior levels including the Under-21 team.
Hanover finished ninth in the Bundesliga, missing out on a Europa League spot after three seasons of continental football. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)
ROME, March 6 U.S. born businessman Paul Baccaglini has been named as the president of struggling Palermo after he agreed that his fund would take over the struggling Serie A club.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday Monday, March 6 Botev Plovdiv 2 Beroe Stara Zagora 0 Sunday, March 5 Ludogorets 3 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Slavia Sofia 0 Naftex Bourgas 3 Vereya 0 Cherno More Varna 0 Saturday, March 4 Levski Sofia 2 CSKA-Sofia 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 1 Montana 1 Dunav 2010
ROME, March 6 Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has broken a frosty three-week silence with club president Aurelio Di Laurentiis, but said the pair discussed cinema rather than Tuesday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.