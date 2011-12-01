BERLIN Dec 1 Bundesliga champions
Borussia Dortmund have signed 17-year-old Energie Cottbus
midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt from next season on a four-year
deal, the club said on Thursday.
Bittencourt, who has played for Germany at Under-17 to
Under-19 level and also holds Brazilian citizenship, is
considered among the country's brightest prospects. He will move
on July 1.
"We are delighted to have brought another major talent to
Dortmund," Borussia sports director Michael Zorc told a news
conference after the player, who had sparked interest from
several Bundesliga clubs, signed the deal.
Dortmund became the Bundesliga's youngest
championship-winning team last season with an average age of
just over 24 years.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)