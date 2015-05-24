BERLIN May 24 Borussia Dortmund have signed Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Gonzalo Castro for next season, agreeing a four-year deal with the former Germany international, the club said on Sunday.

Dortmund, who rescued a Europa League spot by finishing seventh in the Bundesliga and are in the German Cup final next weekend, are eager to bolster their squad after a mixed season and the departure of coach Juergen Klopp.

The 27-year-old's arrival comes as Germany midfielder Ilkay Guendogan prepares to leave.

"We are happy to have gained an experienced and technically versatile midfielder who can play various positions," sports director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

Castro, who won five caps for Germany, is a Leverkusen youth product, having played there since 1999.