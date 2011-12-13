BERLIN Dec 13 Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze will miss his team's remaining German Cup and league matches this year after picking up a muscle injury in their 1-1 draw against Kaiserslautern on Sunday, the Bundesliga champions said.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, one of Germany's brightest prospects who has also won a spot on the national team, pulled a thigh muscle and will not be available in this week's league game against Freiburg and the one-leg German Cup round of 16 at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Dec. 20.

Second-placed Dortmund have drawn their last two league games to drop three points behind leaders Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga goes into the winter break next week until mid-January. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)