BERLIN Dec 13 Borussia Dortmund's Mario
Goetze will miss his team's remaining German Cup and league
matches this year after picking up a muscle injury in their 1-1
draw against Kaiserslautern on Sunday, the Bundesliga champions
said.
The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, one of Germany's
brightest prospects who has also won a spot on the national
team, pulled a thigh muscle and will not be available in this
week's league game against Freiburg and the one-leg German Cup
round of 16 at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Dec. 20.
Second-placed Dortmund have drawn their last two league
games to drop three points behind leaders Bayern Munich. The
Bundesliga goes into the winter break next week until
mid-January.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)