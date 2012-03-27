BERLIN, March 27 Borussia Dortmund playmaker Mario Goetze has extended his contract at the German champions by two years to 2016, ending any speculation of a possible big-club move this year.

The 19-year-old Germany international, considered one of the best prospects in Europe, has been at Dortmund for a decade and big European clubs have been circling in recent months eager to snatch him away. His previous contract ran until 2014.

Among those who have publicly stated an interest are Arsenal, while several other Spanish and English clubs were reportedly after the player.

"Everyone knows how I feel in Dortmund," said the midfielder, who is due to return to action from a groin injury that has kept him out for more than two months.

"I want to be part of this team's development."

Borussia are on course for their second consecutive Bundesliga title and are five points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich at the top of the table. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)